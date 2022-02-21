"Suisse Secrets": Massive Leak Of Credit Suisse Bank Records Exposes $100 Billion Held By 18,000 Spies, Strongmen And Criminals Credit Suisse has had an extremely difficult year already, but on Sunday, dozens of respected newspapers and other media organizations from around the globe dealt Switzerland's second-largest bank by assets a major blow: releasing reporting on leaked banking records involving 18,000 clients considered "sensitive" for their ties to corrupt government officials, Middle Eastern autocrats or foreign spymasters.