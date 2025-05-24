Politics
MAINBLOG
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Politics

81 подписчик

Trump Ignores Economic Warning Signs

“One day after House Republicans approved an expensive package of tax cuts that rattled financial markets, President Trump pivoted back to his other signature policy priority, unveiling a battery of tariff threats that further spooked investors and raised the prospects of higher prices on American consumers,” the New York Times reports.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии
наверх