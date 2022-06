Stocks Emerge From Bear Market As End Of Fed Rate Hikes Priced In With Recession Looming There was an interesting headline earlier this afternoon in Bloomberg, which tried to explain today's furious rally which pushed e-minis right back out of bear market territory: It's a good headline, unfortunately it's dead wrong, because while stocks did in fact snap a three week losing streak and also averted being down for a record 11 out of 12 weeks.