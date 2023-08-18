What If There Had Been No COVID Coup? Authored by Debbie Lerman via The Brownstone Institute, In discussions about the military and national security coup during the Covid pandemic, people often ask me: Would it really have been so different if the NIH and CDC had remained in charge of the pandemic response? What if the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the National Security Council had never taken over? Wouldn’t the public health agencies have done basically the same things? It is absolutely essential that everyone understand the answers to these questions.