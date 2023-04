Tim's ex-wife, Isabel, returned to The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 and needed help from Lucy. Our TV Fanatics, Denis, Jasmine, and Christine, are here to debate Isabel's visit, if Tim is really okay with Lucy going undercover long-term, the return of Skip Tracer Randy, and more! And was Bailey binge-drinking with her college friend good fun or a stupid waste of time? Read on to find out.