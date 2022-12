Interest Rate Futures and the First Cash Settled Contract U.S. TREASURY BOND FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZB1! JimHuangChicago CME: Eurodollar Futures ( CME:GE1! ), CBOT: Treasury Bond Futures ( CBOT:ZB1! ) This is the second installment of the Holidays series “Celebrating 50 Years of Financial Futures .