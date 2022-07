Getty Image / Maddie Meyer Kyrie Irving is opting in to his player option for the 2022-23 season The decision comes after weeks of failed contract extension negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets Today, a report revealed what the Nets were offering Kyrie Last night, the basketball world was shocked to learn that Kyrie Irving had changed his mind about his future with the Brooklyn Nets and would be accepting his player option for the 2022-23 season.