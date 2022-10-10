Study on INFY on 10 oct 2022 INFOSYS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:INFY1! Harshit_Saxena HI Good Morning As today we are seeing the gap down opening i have already shared my view on the daily indices view you can see there all the data and studies for today only here i am talking about te INFY only so lets start As i am continuous bullish on the IT and INFY and HCL Tech specially since their low of 1375 on INFT and 885 on HCL Tech and we are seeing a good rally on them as today we are seeing the gap down opening on all and as Friday indices view i have highlighted that the we are overbought zone and may see some profit booking and with the gap down today we are below that over sold levels and near the bounce back level on the RSI indices so the strength has to come soon if i talk about the levels for intraday is that 1442 is the R! and 1450 is the major pivot after crossing it we are seeing a big rally and the support is at 1425 and if w see a reversal and crosses the pivot with the closure of 15 min candle the we may see a level of 1475 +_8 So keep an eye on INFY , HCL tech and IT along with the major banks Thank You keep follow for more updates in intraday session Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered .