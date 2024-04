Forecast bullish for MNQ on week #18 Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures (Jun 2024) CME_MINI:MNQM2024 Akthuri I think MNQ will have a retracement at the beginning of the week to the zone I marked up between monday and tuesday and after that it could be mainly bullish for the rest of the week until hits the upper zone around 18100.