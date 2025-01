This is a Wyckoff VSA Gotcha Bar followed by No Demand Down Move Gold Futures COMEX:GC1! gavinh10277 In this short video, Author of "Trading in the Shadow of the Smart Money", Gavin Holmes, explains why a "Gotcha Bar" traps the herd traders and is then followed by "No Demand", a key VSA/Wyckoff set up taught by the late Tom Williams, Inventor of Volume Spread Analysis.