Japan "Digging Its Own Grave" & Its "Survival" On The Line: China Warns Over Taiwan Stance China's English language state-run Communist party mouthpiece Global Times has responded to the earlier surprising words of Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who for the first time said Japan and the US should defend Taiwan together, given that any Chinese invasion of Taiwan would trigger Japan's Self-Defense Forces' ability for collective self-defense.