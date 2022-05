Julia Rose Photo. Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh and Dogfish Head brewery teamed up to make a special “Bosh Blonde” brew to celebrate Dogfish Head Miami’s one-year anniversary We sat down with Bosh and Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione to chat about the collab Expand your craft beer horizons by reading more stories here Miami Heat Legend Chris Bosh is enjoying his time away from the game by doing things that he loves, like coming up with new brews and helping out the local community.