NBA Owner Under Fire For Saying He Doesn’t Care About Human Rights Abuse Of Uyghurs In China

Getty Image Golden State Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya recently stated that “nobody cares about” about China’s human rights violations of the Uyghurs during a podcast appearance Palihapitiya immediately received backlash on the Internet over his comments Read more sports stories here Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, who also happens to be a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors, went viral on Monday afternoon after he made some eyebrow-raising comments regarding his views on China’s treatment of its ethnic-Muslim Uyghur population during an appearance on the All-In podcast.