How Mattis Betrayed His Fellow Marines At The Behest Of The Deep State Authored by Major Fred Galvin (USMC-Ret) via The Publius National Post, How the Pentagon’s top-brass generals burned the careers of subordinates but then pivoted to lucrative careers all while losing the wars they were supposed to be winning My new book, A Few Bad Men, details the mendacity and mad dishonesty of retired Marine General James “Mad Dog” Mattis.