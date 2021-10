Welcome to another episode of the Arsecast – the Arsenal podcast. In this episode I’m joined by Nick Ames of The Guardian to discuss the impact of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in the North London derby; what Mikel Arteta might do in the enforced injury absence of Granit Xhaka, his options, and how there’s now a heavy onus on Thomas Partey in that area of the pitch; plus some chat about the manager after he’s enjoyed some better days of late.