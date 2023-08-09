China Slides Into Deflation, Despite Jump In Core Print And Unexpected Rebound In Sequential CPI China has found itself in a bit of a quandary: on one hand, as we reported moments ago, in its zeal to portray the economy as the second coming of that brilliant vision and magnificent execution of economic utopia that is "Bidenomics", Beijing barred not only all bearish commentary in financial and economic circles, but also any mention of "deflation"; on the other hand China is - well - deflating: stuck between a collapsing property sector, deleveraging consumers, crashing stock market, slumping exports, and accelerating deglobalization, the only place where Chinese prices can go up is the same imaginary socialist utopia where Bidenomics is actually something different than a drunken sailor's deficit-busting spending spree.