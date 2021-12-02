Today's Inflation Trivia: Carbon Offsets Submitted by Peter Tchir of Academy Securities What "commodity" is up 350% since May and up 22% since November 1? The Global Emissions Offset Futures: So the one inflation literally no one is talking about, is the cost of buying carbon offsets? What we need to understand is how many of the offsets are new (someone created an offset) which would be good, or how much is people who already had offsets just selling them? Clearly winners and losers in this market, but fascinating.