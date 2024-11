Europe Sleepwalks Into Irrelevance As The US Ascends Authored by Christiaan W.J.M. Alting von Geusau via The Brownstone Institute, The Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, one of the country’s leading publications, devoted its front page story on Saturday, November 9th claiming in large print and framed by an even larger menacing photo of Donald Trump that “This is the New World Order: It will be Lonely for European Democracies.