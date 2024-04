Gold Hits Another New Record High But Bonds, Stocks, & Bitcoin Battered On 'Good' News Mixed (well good) data this morning - in-line JOLTS (labor market shows no signs of cracking), stronger than expected Factory orders, but weaker than expected durable goods (final) and shipments data actually shrank in Feb (bad for GDP) - had no major impact on rate-cut expectations (which remain low - 67bps total cuts in 2024, 50% odds of June cut).