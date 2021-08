IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Virat Kohli’s Team India begin practice at Headingley, eye 2-0 lead against England – Follow Live updates | Image: BCCI IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Team India off to Leeds, set to start practice at Headingley on Saturday – Follow live updates – Bursting with confidence after scripting a historic victory at Lord’s, Virat Kohli & Co began practising at Headingley ahead of the 3rd Test.