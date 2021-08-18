Pepe Escobar: The 'New Great Game' In Eurasia Has Just Been Reloaded Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times, The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan back with a bang The US 'loss' of Afghanistan is a repositioning and the new mission is not a 'war on terror,' but Russia and China Wait until the war is over And we’re both a little older The unknown soldier Breakfast where the news is read Television children fed Unborn living, living, dead Bullet strikes the helmet’s head And it’s all over For the unknown soldier The Doors, “The Unknown Soldier” In the end, the Saigon moment happened faster than any Western intel “expert” expected.