NQ1-D1-WARNING TRIANGLE-TARGET @ 12'862 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Ironman8848 Yesterday's price action, second consecutive long black candle, which firstly confirmed the previous BEARISH ENGULFING PATTERN (Feb 10th) and secondly broke, on a closing basis the base of a triangle pattern .