As Blinken Floats "Israel Status" Plan For Ukraine, US Drifts Into Next Forever War David Sachs has asked the unsettling question, Is Ukraine about to become a Forever War? At the moment that not only is the West risking escalation by continually testing Russia's red lines, which could even enter the nuclear arena by supplying main battle tanks and soon F-16 jets, Zelensky continues demanding an invitation to NATO, even threatening to sit out the upcoming major NATO summit in Vilnius in July.