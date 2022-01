COVID Antiviral Pills Cause Life-Threatening Reactions When Used With Many Common Meds: FDA Authored by Tammy Hung via The Epoch Times, Pfizer’s antiviral oral drug developed to treat COVID-19 can cause severe or life-threatening effects when used with common medications including some anti-coagulants, some anti-depressants, and some cholesterol-lowering statins, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (pdf).