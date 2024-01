Big-Tech Bid, Bonds & Bullion Battered As 'Better' Data Made Doves Cry European PMIs screamed stagflation (weaker growth and rebounding prices) but US PMIs unexpectedly ripped (for all the wrong reasons - no longer lead-times are not a sign of demand outstripping supply, it's a sign of the shitshow in the Red Sea and storm-shutdowns in the US slamming supply chains).