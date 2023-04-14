DXY (Long) - Temporary bottom for the dollar US DOLLAR INDEX® FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICEUS:DX1! jurajholik The dollar has fallen significantly on the back of falling interest rates and the bank crisis Currently sitting at a crucial support going back several years My thesis is a temporary bounce up to the 50SMA on the weekly Bullish engulfing candle on the daily suggesting a temporary reversal The yields on bond have also slightly reversed, hitting a 50SMA on the weekly; yields and the dollar collerate This strategy could be also used for any of the USD pairs of your choice, whichever one shows the more strength relative to the dollar It is a short-term trade with very good risk/reward I would use the support line as a stop-loss Follow me for more analysis & Feel free to ask any questions you have, I am happy to help If you like my content, Please leave a like, comment or a donation, it motivates me to keep producing ideas, thank you :).