Bitcoin Soars As SEC's Gensler Echos Powell: Promises No China-Style Crypto Ban In US One day after Citadel billionaire founder-CEO Ken Griffin compared the crypto craze a "jihadist" attack on the dollar (not that this would stop Citadel from getting involved in the market once it's properly regulated), SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Tuesday afternoon that the SEC has no plans to "ban" bitcoin, like Griffin speculated might happen.