iStockphoto / Marina Vedernikova An angler from Illinois just caught a new Missouri state record Paddlefish weighing 140-pounds and 10 ounces, just one ounce heavier than the previous state fishing record Paddlefish are filter feeders and catching these fish is a unique fishing experience, they are also one of the strangest looking species around One angler from Illinois just snatched a new Missouri state fishing record by the thinnest of margins.