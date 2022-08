Biden Admin Refuses Release Of $7BN In Frozen Afghanistan Funds After Zawahiri Strike With this week marking a grim one-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, ending more than two decades of US and coalition occupation of the country in (now failed) attempts to prop up a national government, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday the White House will not release any of the $7 billion in Afghan central bank reserves still being held by the US.