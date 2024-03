Bezos's Ex Donates $640 Million - With Most Going To Far-Left Groups Boosting Migrant Criminals, Trans Athletes Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, the third-wealthiest woman in the US, has awarded $640 million in new charitable donations - with most of it going to far-left nonprofits pushing left-wing causes, including assisting migrants who commit crimes and promoting transgender biological males who compete against women, the NY Post reports.