Charlie Ward Suggests Dynamic Fix To Transfer Portal Now That ‘Players Don’t Want To Compete’ Anymore

Getty Image / Scott Halleran Former Florida State Seminoles quarterback Charlie Ward is now on an advisory board of Rising Spear, a platform for NIL opportunities for FSU’s student-athletes Charlie discussed the new NIL era and proposed a way to regulate transfer portal craziness at a time when players ‘don’t want to compete’ anymore, in his words Read more articles on BroBible right here The NIL era has changed college football more drastically than any other moment I can recall (in my lifetime), including getting rid of the BCS era and moving to playoffs.