YM - Weekly Frontrunning To Sour Sell Stops E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (MAR 2024) CBOT_MINI:YMH2024 LegendSince Of the three stock indexes; - ES1! - NQ1! - YM1! YM1! Looks to be the pair that's frontrunning the sellside narrative as it is the 1st of the three to reverse and reject all-time highs @ 38,992, closing the week as a bearish doji candle whilst ES1! and NQ1! close out bullish.