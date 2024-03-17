TradingView
TradingView

5 подписчиков

It seems gold's time to fall has arrived !!!

It seems gold's time to fall has arrived !!! Gold Futures COMEX_DL:GC1! WIPHOO In the 1-hour time frame, we can currently see that gold has formed a higher low in a descending triangle pattern, which tends to indicate that the price could fall to the support level within the rectangle, which is the support level according to the 99-period moving average in the daily time frame.

