Beware Of Political Titles!: 4 Examples

It seems, to many, we are witnessing a period, where Americans, seem, unwilling to consider, what others feel and believe, and this partisan atmosphere, seems to be greater than, at any time, in recent memory! Instead of proceeding, with an open — mind, many appear, to take, the easy — way — out, and, resort to a form, of, name — calling, using simplistic labels, rather than seeking, any, meeting — of — the — minds, for the common good! In addition, not only, is attempting to pin — hole, and, over — simplify, ineffective, but, it often, is inaccurate.