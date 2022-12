S&P 500 Are we about to drop it like it's hot? E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RAA_Trading Tracking our wave count for the S&P 500 we could be about to drop hard this week, with CPI reports due out on Tuesday and the Fed due to deliver another hawkish statement on Wednesday we could be entering into the wave 3 of C which will be a very sharp move and will demolish a lot of wealth in a very short space of time.