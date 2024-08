Camarilla Pivots: A Guide to Mastering Reversals and Breakouts Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures (Oct 2024) NYMEX_DL:NGV2024 msrozba Introduction to Camarilla Pivot Points Before delving into the personal challenges I've encountered with Camarilla Pivots, and the often stark contrast between theoretical strategies and real-world trading outcomes, it's crucial to lay a foundational understanding of the Camarilla Pivot Points.