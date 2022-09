Ethereum ETH CME future gap closed ☑️ ETHEREUM FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:ETH1! Crypto4Everybody ETH CME future gap closed ☑️ Ethereum found support at $1,227 (FIB retracement) Recovery likely IMO dear Crypto Nation COMMENT & FOLLOW appreciated What are your thoughts on CME gaps? *not financial advice do your own research before investing .