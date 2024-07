Some States Embrace CO2 Cap-And-Trade Schemes, Others Reject Them Authored by Kevin Stocklin via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The United States is following Europe’s lead in instituting cap-and-trade regimes to reduce CO2 emissions, but America’s journey is split between two paths—Democrat-run states that have passed cap-and-trade mandates, and Republican-run states that appear to have no intention of doing so.