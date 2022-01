ES1! + VIX possible reversal E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! gmurugneux What's bearish: - Rising Wedge pattern - Rejection of the 200MA - A decrease in volume in the last 2-3 trading days - Bearish divergence (red line) - Falling wedge pattern on the VIX (image in the comment) This is a pure technical standpoint, it has nothing to do with fundamentals or the market sentiments Me: Hello I started with stocks 1 year ago.