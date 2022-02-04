New York’s Sports Betting Program Shattered A Record Less Than A Month After Launching

Getty Image / Unsplash New York’s decision to legalize sports betting is already paying off in a big way The state shattered the record for the most revenue that’s been generated in a single month since the Supreme Court opened up the door for wagering—and it only needed three weeks to do so Read more sports betting stories here There are plenty of parallels to be drawn between the push to legalize recreational marijuana across America and the recent spike in the number of states who’ve given sports betting the green light—especially in regard to the increased incentive to join the club when it becomes impossible to ignore how much money governments are leaving on the table by declining to get in on the action.