High Risk for the Coming Week E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI:ES1! JabezDolz Expectation is the white path, if we breakdown around June 9th then it will tank to 3700s by end of June If downside isn’t explosive and takes longer than end of June it will likely bounce (dashed path) Max upside I see is 4310 but it has the setup to drop from here directly on a sell the news June 1st when debt ceiling gets raised Any delay in a deal will be bad.