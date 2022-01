How, When, & Where To Catch A Falling Knife Using RSI E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RodCasilli Wow, it was a reversal day for the ages! And a perfect session to revisit how to use the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) to better time your dip buy, if that's your sort of thing.