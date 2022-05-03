LeddarTech Announces Sponsorship of EcoMotion 2022 and to Present L2-5 Raw Data Fusion and Perception Technology May 9-12 in Tel Aviv, Israel QUEBEC, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its Gold Sponsorship of EcoMotion Week 2022, where the company will demonstrate its technology and LeddarTech’s President and COO, Frantz Saintellemy, will deliver a keynote presentation.