Taper To Be Discussed But Quickly Dismissed; No 2023 Hike Dots Will Be Seen As Dovish By Steve Englander, head G10FX research and NA Macro Strategy at Standard Chartered FOMC Preview – Taper to be discussed but quickly dismissed Key highlights: Tapering very likely to be discussed and dismissed, unlikely to be mentioned in the statement UST market unlikely to see major moves; ongoing absence of 2023 hike in dots may be read as dovish Soft recent data discourages a hawkish signal until the FOMC has more clarity on growth and inflation Talk is cheap The 16 June FOMC is unusual in that there are potentially several market drivers in both directions but no dominant one: Tapering of asset purchases will likely be discussed, given the number of FOMC participants who have raised the issue, but we expect Chair Powell to stress that all (or almost all) participants see tapering action as very premature.