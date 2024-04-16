Dollar & Yields Soar As Fed-Fears Trump WW3-Worries Mixed data overnight out of China (GDP beat, Retail sales & Industrial production miss) was matched by an equally divergent day of macro in the US with ugly housing data but strong industrial production, but once again the markets were ping-ponged by Fed fears (rate-cuts-off - Fed Vice-Chair Jefferson and Powell both sang from the same 'higher for longer' hymnsheet with the latter finally admitting that "recent [inflation] data have clearly not given us greater confidence and instead indicate that is likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence") and MidEast tensions (WW3-on, but not yet - Israeli war cabinet plan is 'keep Iran guessing').