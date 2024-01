1/1 Weekly Plan. ES Futures March ESH24 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! dhjesus Weekly Pivot is 4,812 Targets 4,808 4,837 4,849 Targets 4,757 4,735 4,699 Now trading at 4,820 Alerts You will receive alerts in this channel every time ES hits (2M candle close): Weekly opening 4,770 Weekly pivot at 4,780 Each weekly target.