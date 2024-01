Beautifully Execueted Halfway Back Trade MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES (MAR 2024) CME_MINI:MESH2024 InformantJoe In this video I cover the following Finding a HWB on the daily, which reached its profit target Invalidated HWB long the led to looking for the short HWB Leading indicator BANK making low highs and lower lowers Tick chart making the high of the day at trade execution My first HWB profit target lining up perfectly with a tight range (price magnet) Managing the second HWB based on price action on a 200 tick chart.