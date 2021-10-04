Meet the six incredible animals you didn't know were in Qatar

Meet the six incredible animals you didn't know were in QatarDOHA, Qatar, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qatar is giving great attention and effort to preserving wildlife in the region On World Animal Day, Qatar Tourism highlights six animals you didn't know were in Qatar: Arabian Oryx - the national animal Whale shark - world's largest fish Dugong - only vegetarian marine mammal Hawksbill turtle - critically endangered Flamingo - a colourful migration Honey Badger - the world's bravest animal To celebrate World Animal Day, Qatar Tourism highlights six unexpected animals for visitors to see in the country.