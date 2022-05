Stocks Soar To Best Fed-Hike-Day Performance In 44 Years Tl:dr: This was the biggest gain on a Fed day since Dec 2008 (a rate-cut day), but this was the greatest upside-day for the S&P 500 on a Fed Rate-Hike day since Nov 1978!! And here's what happened last time the S&P rallied this much on a Fed rate-hike day.