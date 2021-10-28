Liberty University Head Says Goal Is Influencing Elections

“Liberty University’s new president, Jerry Prevo, told a top university official this year that he wanted the large Christian school to become a more effective political player with the goal of helping to influence elections,” Politico reports.
